Harvest Management LLC Buys 274 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Harvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for about 0.3% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 332.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.77. 31,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.56. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $45.76.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

