Harspring Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 79,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Turning Point Brands makes up about 0.5% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPB. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 40.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 11.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 189,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Strategic Income Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TPB. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.68. 84,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $558.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.61. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

In other news, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 15,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.97 per share, for a total transaction of $420,752.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,558.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

