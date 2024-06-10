Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Down to $50.85

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.85, but opened at $49.27. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 133,885 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after buying an additional 1,662,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,986,000 after buying an additional 831,199 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 468,977 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,090,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

