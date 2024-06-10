H 2 Credit Manager LP Reduces Stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

H 2 Credit Manager LP cut its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,297,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. Veris Residential accounts for about 16.7% of H 2 Credit Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. H 2 Credit Manager LP owned 4.66% of Veris Residential worth $67,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,176,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,528 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,555,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 978,350 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 248,427 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Veris Residential by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 764,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 409,631 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $8,154,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VRE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. 634,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,489. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. Veris Residential, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio is -21.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

