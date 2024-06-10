Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 281,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 416,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRND shares. Raymond James started coverage on Grindr in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Grindr Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 3,761.31% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 1,000,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,708,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,083,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 78.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindr

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Grindr by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Grindr by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

