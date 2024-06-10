Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.29 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $129,561.31 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,471.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.34 or 0.00675580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00114212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00038292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00256836 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00053070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00079005 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

