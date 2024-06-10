Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Purchases £1,254 in Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Currie acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,672 ($21.42) per share, with a total value of £1,254 ($1,606.66).
Roisin Currie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 11th, Roisin Currie acquired 65 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,766 ($35.44) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,303.52).
Greggs Price Performance
GRG stock opened at GBX 2,850 ($36.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,807.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,714.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,050.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Greggs plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,244 ($28.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,006 ($38.51).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on GRG
About Greggs
Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greggs
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.