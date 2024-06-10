Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Purchases £1,254 in Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Currie acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,672 ($21.42) per share, with a total value of £1,254 ($1,606.66).

Roisin Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Roisin Currie acquired 65 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,766 ($35.44) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,303.52).

Greggs Price Performance

GRG stock opened at GBX 2,850 ($36.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,807.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,714.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,050.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. Greggs plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,244 ($28.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,006 ($38.51).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($42.73) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.43) to GBX 3,340 ($42.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($44.20) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

