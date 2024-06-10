Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.47. 1,805,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,184. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 129.50, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iron Mountain

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,643. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.