Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases New Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CCEP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

CCEP stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 938,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,826. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

