Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Invests $518,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,794,000 after buying an additional 4,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $282,785,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.61. 2,506,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,489,224. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.01.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

