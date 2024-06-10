Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Has $667,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.40. The company had a trading volume of 137,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,746. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

