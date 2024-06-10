Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Buys New Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $9,636,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 45,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,983,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,814,013 shares of company stock valued at $71,428,603 and sold 48,800,000 shares valued at $1,813,406,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

