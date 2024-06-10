Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires New Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1,969.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 96,992 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth about $247,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 7.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 67.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 42.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AerCap’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

