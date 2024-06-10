Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of GRVY opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20. Gravity has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gravity during the third quarter worth $228,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gravity by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

