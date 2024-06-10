Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Gravity Price Performance
Shares of GRVY opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20. Gravity has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $88.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter.
About Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
