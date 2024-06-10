Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Up 34.7 %
Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.16.
About Global Cord Blood
Featured Articles
