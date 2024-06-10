Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 80000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Gitennes Exploration Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.
Gitennes Exploration Company Profile
Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.
