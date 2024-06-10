Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GNTX. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 513,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,518,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 61,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

