Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.91

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.91 and last traded at $39.72, with a volume of 299993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

Gemini Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.12 and a beta of -0.12.

About Gemini Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.