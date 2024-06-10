Future Fund LLC Invests $391,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

Shares of VRTX traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.04. The stock had a trading volume of 944,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,347. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $323.02 and a 12 month high of $486.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $423.13 and a 200 day moving average of $414.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

