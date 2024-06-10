Future Fund LLC Invests $252,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. DoorDash comprises about 0.7% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares in the company, valued at $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,323 shares of company stock valued at $59,674,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DASH traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.27. 2,909,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,666. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

