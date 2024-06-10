FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.42

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 669938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $124,320 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 44.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

