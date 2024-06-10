FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.42

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 669938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%.
Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 44.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
