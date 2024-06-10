FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.42

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 669938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $124,320 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,488 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% in the first quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 140,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 44.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.