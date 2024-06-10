FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 1,134.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208,428 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.41% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $38,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,907,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after purchasing an additional 837,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 172,413 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 558,869 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 448,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCO stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 213,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,230. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $124,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

