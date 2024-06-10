Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 247,702 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 83.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after buying an additional 127,682 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 41,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,797,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,691,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $59,065.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $328,974.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $59,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,527 shares of company stock valued at $229,018. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

NYSE:FDP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 225,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,485. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is -196.07%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

