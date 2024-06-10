Frank Russell Ellett Buys 4,467 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 4,467 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $137,806.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,310.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank Russell Ellett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $158,550.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 2.5 %

AUB stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 304,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,884. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,627,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,786,000 after acquiring an additional 419,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $3,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.