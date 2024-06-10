Flare (FLR) Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Flare (FLR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $7.50 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 41,323,458,829 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,884,093,864.613 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02725104 USD and is down -5.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $9,243,258.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

