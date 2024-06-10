Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives $83.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,729. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVN opened at $42.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. Five9 has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

