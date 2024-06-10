Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $230.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Five Below Trading Down 0.2 %

FIVE opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12-month low of $106.21 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

