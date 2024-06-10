FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.00.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.64. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $88.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.88.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 762,197 shares of company stock valued at $89,918,428. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstCash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in FirstCash by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in FirstCash by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.