First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.30

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.30 and last traded at $97.19, with a volume of 7572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.75.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
