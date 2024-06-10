First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.30

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.30 and last traded at $97.19, with a volume of 7572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.75.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.