Financial Analysis: Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) vs. Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Toll Brothers and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toll Brothers 15.07% 20.91% 11.51% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Toll Brothers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Toll Brothers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toll Brothers 2 3 10 1 2.63 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Toll Brothers and Smith Douglas Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Toll Brothers presently has a consensus target price of $124.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.54%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus target price of $27.10, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Given Toll Brothers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Toll Brothers is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toll Brothers and Smith Douglas Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toll Brothers $9.99 billion 1.20 $1.37 billion $14.64 8.00 Smith Douglas Homes $764.63 million 1.71 $123.18 million N/A N/A

Toll Brothers has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Summary

Toll Brothers beats Smith Douglas Homes on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments. In addition, it provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies. Further, the company owns and operates architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, insurance, smart home technology, landscaping, lumber distribution, house component assembly, and component manufacturing operations. It serves luxury first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers. Toll Brothers, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

