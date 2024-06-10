Everscale (EVER) Price Hits $0.0535 on Major Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $105.26 million and $309,490.90 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,113,737,731 coins and its circulating supply is 1,968,645,059 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

