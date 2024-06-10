Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.43 and last traded at $50.35. Approximately 91,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 381,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 28.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 14.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.