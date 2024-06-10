Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERO. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Ero Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.46.

Shares of ERO opened at C$27.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.72 and a twelve month high of C$32.89.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.98 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.2548878 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

