Ergo (ERG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $655,672.69

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Ergo has a market cap of $82.25 million and $655,672.69 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,024.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $472.89 or 0.00675322 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00114609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00038491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.70 or 0.00258060 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00080088 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,734,895 coins and its circulating supply is 75,736,353 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.