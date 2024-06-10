ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $191.36 million and $23,584.75 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded down 44% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69,685.03 or 1.00050229 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012326 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00093430 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.1661631 USD and is down -30.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $17,323.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

