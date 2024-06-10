Enzi Wealth Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Enzi Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,309,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,368,000 after buying an additional 351,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,251,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after acquiring an additional 148,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RCL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.40. 1,186,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,539. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $156.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

