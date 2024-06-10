Enzi Wealth Purchases Shares of 51,527 Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Enzi Wealth acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Enzi Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Enzi Wealth owned 0.80% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,590,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVES traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.98. 14,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $464.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

