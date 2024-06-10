Enzi Wealth Has $8.32 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Enzi Wealth boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Enzi Wealth owned about 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1,590.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,451,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,082 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,624,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,126,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after buying an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,009,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.99. 273,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.18. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

