Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Sold by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. cut its position in Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.86% of Enservco worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enservco in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Enservco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ENSV

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,821. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13. Enservco Co. has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.