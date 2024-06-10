Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells $264,000.00 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,074,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Arve Hanstveit sold 35,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $473,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 599,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,911. The stock has a market cap of $781.41 million, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,910,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,086 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,129 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,991,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,774,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 745,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 185,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

