Energi (NRG) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.85 million and approximately $877,439.97 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00046940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015679 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,537,915 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

