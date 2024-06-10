ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.