Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 47930926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Empyrean Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Empyrean Energy news, insider John Laycock bought 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £31,000 ($39,718.13). 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.