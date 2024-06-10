Eminence Capital LP Sells 794,695 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,739,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794,695 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eminence Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $88,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 1.0 %

Tempur Sealy International stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. 338,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

