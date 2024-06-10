Eminence Capital LP Sells 218,279 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Eminence Capital LP lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 218,279 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Progressive worth $70,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.75. 675,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,170. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.04. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.