Eminence Capital LP Makes New $37.45 Million Investment in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,426,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,451,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 29,229 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.04. 246,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,215. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.15.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,249.69%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

