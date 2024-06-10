Eminence Capital LP Invests $46.79 Million in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,245,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,794,000. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.82% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $39.51. 348,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,681. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -358.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

