Eminence Capital LP Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,918 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises approximately 2.6% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $172,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Okta by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.79. 805,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,530. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.08. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Westpark Capital raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

