Eminence Capital LP Has $14.89 Million Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,237 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned approximately 0.42% of JFrog worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in JFrog by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Down 0.7 %

FROG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,490,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,689,432 shares in the company, valued at $199,722,908.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,490,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,689,432 shares in the company, valued at $199,722,908.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,100 shares of company stock worth $6,305,077 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FROG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.