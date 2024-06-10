Eminence Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Eminence Capital LP lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 981,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,420 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 1.7% of Eminence Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.39% of Discover Financial Services worth $110,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,145 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $124.43. The stock had a trading volume of 516,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.70.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

